AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 02:45 AM

TABRIZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Iran’s Tractor FC and UAE’s Al Wahda FC played out an entertaining goalless draw in their AFC Champions League Elite™ 2025/26 tie on Monday here.

Both sides came close to breaking the deadlock numerous times but ultimately had to settle for a share of the points at the Yadegar-E-Imam Stadium.

The visitors took possession from the first blow of the whistle but Tractor slowly found their rhythm, with Tomislav Strkalj threatening in front of goal in the 11th minute and Al Wahda keeper Mohamed Alshamsi diving to collect a cross from Danial Esmaelifar two minutes later.

Al Wahda now collected four points after this draw with Tractor, who now sit on two.

In Doha, Al Gharafa defeated Iraq’s Al Shorta 2-0 at Khalifa Stadium, moving to three points as Al Shorta stayed on one.

Saudi side Al Hilal edged Uzbekistan’s Nasaf 3-2 at the Nasaf Central Stadium, taking their tally to six points, while Nasaf remain without a point.

