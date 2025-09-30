AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 02:45 AM
TABRIZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Iran’s Tractor FC and UAE’s Al Wahda FC played out an entertaining goalless draw in their AFC Champions League Elite™ 2025/26 tie on Monday here.
Both sides came close to breaking the deadlock numerous times but ultimately had to settle for a share of the points at the Yadegar-E-Imam Stadium.
The visitors took possession from the first blow of the whistle but Tractor slowly found their rhythm, with Tomislav Strkalj threatening in front of goal in the 11th minute and Al Wahda keeper Mohamed Alshamsi diving to collect a cross from Danial Esmaelifar two minutes later.
Al Wahda now collected four points after this draw with Tractor, who now sit on two.
In Doha, Al Gharafa defeated Iraq’s Al Shorta 2-0 at Khalifa Stadium, moving to three points as Al Shorta stayed on one.
Saudi side Al Hilal edged Uzbekistan’s Nasaf 3-2 at the Nasaf Central Stadium, taking their tally to six points, while Nasaf remain without a point.
Recent Stories
Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award fo ..
Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger
Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attra ..
Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The ..
Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitati ..
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate change
Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic partnership: Envoy
One killed during mobile snatching bid in Peshawar
Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Chinese Embassy National Day reception
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns S Waziristan attack on F ..
NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB & Role of Students in ending ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor 0-0 Al Wahda5 minutes ago
-
UAE, Australia issue joint statement on visit of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese50 minutes ago
-
Moroccan Crown Prince visits 11th Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Photographic Award for Arabian Horse exhi ..1 hour ago
-
Israeli PM apologises for Doha attack, vows no repeat strikes on Qatar1 hour ago
-
Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere Programme in China2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger2 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attractions2 hours ago
-
Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Chinese Embassy National Day reception4 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegation; reviews infrastructure project updates5 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation5 hours ago
-
UAE President, Australian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties under Comprehensive Ec ..5 hours ago
-
WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors6 hours ago