AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win takes Sharjah through

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah FC advanced into the AFC Champions League Two™ 2024/25 semi-finals after defeating Shabab Al Ahli 5-4 on penalties after their quarter-final second leg tie ended 1-1 on the night after extra time and 2-2 on aggregate on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Adel Alhosani was the hero for Sharjah after he saved Kauan Santos’ penalty with the UAE champs to face Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun FC in the semi-finals.