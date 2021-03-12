(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2021) Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association, has said the AFC Asian Cup decision shows it confidence in UAE's infrastructure and the potentials of Emiratis in organising major sporting events.

The United Arab Emirates have been selected as the host for 2022 World Cup and Asia 2023 for Group G, which consists of ASEAN challengers Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Al Nuaimi pointed out that UAE's selection by the continental federation to host the remaining matches of Group G, came for rational reasons at the time of the pandemic, saying, "Our country has been very successful in dealing with this global health crisis by providing a safe environment for everyone, starting from awareness and prevention to providing vaccines in the required quantities.

Al Nuaimi praised the efforts of the country's leadership that has been keen from the beginning in ensuring the safety of everyone. He also welcomed all teams of the group, noting that they will receive all the necessary care and facilities for their training.

These matches will run within a group system on June 3rd-15th instead of March and June, the date which had been postponed due to unstable health conditions in the Asian continent.