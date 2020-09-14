UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AFC Okays Al Wahda Withdrawal From Champions League

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:15 PM

AFC Okays Al Wahda withdrawal from Champions League

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) KUALA LUMPUR, 14th September 2020 (WAM) - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) COVID-19 Sub Committee for AFC Champions League West decided that UAE's Al Wahda Club, shall be considered to have withdrawn from the competition for the remaining Group A matches.

The Sub Committee decided that the circumstances surrounding the club’s failure to arrive constituted an event of Force Majeure and that the matches played by Al Wahda in the AFC Champions League (West) shall be considered ‘null and void’.

For the avoidance of doubt, no points or goals from the previous matches will be considered in determining the final group rankings, the AFC's official website said.

Al Wahda informed the AFC that they were unable to travel because the club was placed under quarantine.

The Sub Committee sympathised with Al Wahda and agreed that the quarantine and travel restrictions experienced by Al Wahda constituted an event of Force Majeure in accordance with paragraphs 6.4 and 71 of the AFC Competition regulations.

Related Topics

Football UAE Kuala Lumpur September 2020 Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down swimming pool, fines 3 bu ..

16 minutes ago

Berlin Moves Step Forward in Joint Work With OPCW ..

3 minutes ago

Navalny's Case Could Be Used to Pull Plug on Nord ..

3 minutes ago

Berlusconi Leaves Hospital in Milan After Coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to start producing solar energy panels in ..

3 minutes ago

Agriculture dept seeks application for subsidy on ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.