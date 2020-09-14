AFC Okays Al Wahda withdrawal from Champions League

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) KUALA LUMPUR, 14th September 2020 (WAM) - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) COVID-19 Sub Committee for AFC Champions League West decided that UAE's Al Wahda Club, shall be considered to have withdrawn from the competition for the remaining Group A matches.

The Sub Committee decided that the circumstances surrounding the club’s failure to arrive constituted an event of Force Majeure and that the matches played by Al Wahda in the AFC Champions League (West) shall be considered ‘null and void’.

For the avoidance of doubt, no points or goals from the previous matches will be considered in determining the final group rankings, the AFC's official website said.

Al Wahda informed the AFC that they were unable to travel because the club was placed under quarantine.

The Sub Committee sympathised with Al Wahda and agreed that the quarantine and travel restrictions experienced by Al Wahda constituted an event of Force Majeure in accordance with paragraphs 6.4 and 71 of the AFC Competition regulations.