MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and First Vice-President of FIFA, said the decision to select the UAE to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2022 reflects increased global confidence in Asian nations' prowess in organising major football events.

Sheikh Salman congratulated the UAE Football Association and the Abu Dhabi sports Council for FIFA's selection of the UAE capital to host the global championship, commending the successful teamwork spirit that has ensured global confidence in the country.

"The UAE’s hosting of the cup for the fifth time is reflective of resounding success made by Emirati national cadres to achieve ensure excellence and distinction on all international avenues," he said.

He affirmed the Asian Football Confederation's readiness to provide all needed support for the UAE to ensure successful organisation of the cup.

FIFA yesterday confirmed that the Club World Cup 2020 will take place in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE capital has staged the Club World Cup four times before in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

Barcelona and Internazionale emerged winners of the first two editions in Abu Dhabi while Real Madrid were crowned champions of the next two in 2017 and 2018.

At the FIFA council meeting in Zurich, Gianni Infantino confirmed the event would be held in Abu Dhabi and that it had been pushed back to early 2022.

Infantino said: "The council endorsed a meeting, a global summit meeting to take place in December this year with the aim of providing a presentation to all 211 member nations about the future of football, men’s football, women’s football, youth football, on 20th December.

"It was decided that the Club World Cup 2021 will be played in early 2022, the exact dates are still to be confirmed, but the hosts after the withdrawal of Japan because of the pandemic, the host will be the United Arab Emirates, who have hosted this event already a few times as you know."

The Club World Cup will feature European Champions, Chelsea; African Champions, Al Ahly; Jazira, the host nation’s league champion, who captured last season’s Arabian Gulf League, and other continental club champions.