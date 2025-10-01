AFC Reveals Nominees For 2025 Men’s, Women’s Top Player Awards
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 11:45 AM
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Six of the continent’s finest players will hope to walk away with the most prestigious accolade of the night on Thursday, 16th October, at the highly-anticipated AFC Awards Riyadh 2025 presented by NEOM.
Malaysia’s Arif Aiman Hanapi, Qatar’s Akram Afif and Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari are vying for the AFC Player of the Year.
Australia’s Holly McNamara, China’s Wang Shuang and Japan’s Hana Takahashi will hope to claim the AFC Women’s Player of the Year prize.
Having starred on a consistent basis for both club and country between June 2024 and July 2025, each of the contenders have showcased the top-class abilities of Asian players to the world to earn their nominations for the ultimate honour at the 29th edition of the AFC Awards.
Recent Stories
High court judges weigh resignation over pension eligibility
High court judges weigh resignation over pension eligibility
Mild earthquake jolts Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2025
New spell of rains forecast from Oct 4
Dar says Muslim nations including Pakistan united on Gaza issue; calls 20-point ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates Centre of Excellence for ..
Flood survey underway on Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directions
44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 1
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) professor suspended over harassment, assault ..
SFA seals ice cream, limca shop over hygiene violations, Rs100,000 fine imposed
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE-Australia CEPA enters into force7 minutes ago
-
AFC reveals nominees for 2025 men’s, women’s top player awards7 minutes ago
-
World’s major cities hit by 25% more hot days than in 1990s1 hour ago
-
At least 60 dead in strong earthquake in central Philippines1 hour ago
-
GCAA launches 2nd cohort of National Programme for Future Leaders in Civil Aviation2 hours ago
-
China's service trade grows 7.4% in first 8 months2 hours ago
-
Korea's exports jump 12.7% to all-time high in September2 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets Prime Minister of Serbia9 hours ago
-
Guterres calls for ‘all parties’ to commit to US peace plan9 hours ago
-
AI could boost Austria’s GDP by 8% over next ten years: Study9 hours ago
-
AFC Champions League Elite MD2: Al Ittihad 0-1 Shabab Al Ahli10 hours ago
-
UAE wins seventh consecutive term on ICAO Council10 hours ago