Afghanistan's Roadside Bomb Kills At Least 34 Civilians

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 11:30 AM

Afghanistan's roadside bomb kills at least 34 civilians

At least 34 civilians were killed on Wednesday when a bus drove over a roadside bomb in the western Afghan province of Farah, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA, has quoted officials as saying

KABUL, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) At least 34 civilians were killed on Wednesday when a bus drove over a roadside bomb in the western Afghan province of Farah, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA, has quoted officials as saying.

At least 17 others were injured in the incident which took place at around 5.00am (0030 GMT) on the Herat - Kandahar highway in Bala Buluk district, Mujib Faizi, a spokesman for the governor of neighbouring Herat, told DPA.

The account was confirmed by Farah police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib, who said a number of those injured had been taken to hospital in Herat while others were transferred to the city of Farah.

