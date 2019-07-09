UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa Free Trade Area Deal Will Fuel Economic Growth: South African President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:45 PM

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic growth: South African President

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the coming into effect of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) was a milestone that fulfilled a dream crafted by the founders of the Organisation of African Union 60 years ago when they mulled an integrated continent, African News Agency, ANA, reported on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the coming into effect of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) was a milestone that fulfilled a dream crafted by the founders of the Organisation of African Union 60 years ago when they mulled an integrated continent, African news Agency, ANA, reported on Tuesday.

At a summit in Niger on Sunday, African leaders launched the AfCFTA which committed signatories to removing tariffs from 90 percent of goods, allowing free access to commodities, goods and services across the continent.

A statement from the Presidency said Ramaphosa expected the agreement to catapult the economies of many African countries onto a higher growth trajectory.

He said South Africa stood to significantly benefit from being part of the world's largest single market encompassing 55 countries with a combined population of 1.

2 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product of US$3.2 trillion.

"The President sees the implementation of the agreement as a platform for African countries to trade among themselves and reap the benefits of the tariff-free area," Ramaphosa's office said.

"One of the key spin-offs is expected to be greater focus and urgency for infrastructure development across the continent to support economic activities," the statement said.

Nigeria, which boasts one of Africa's largest economies, was one of the last countries to commit to the deal.

This would give the AfCFTA even more relevance, said TC Chetty, South Africa country manager for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

"It is a welcome move by Nigeria and gives the AfCFTA more clout, with 54 countries having now signed," Chetty said in a statement.

Related Topics

Africa World South Africa Niger Nigeria Sunday Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

26 minutes ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

42 minutes ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

13 minutes ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

16 minutes ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

46 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.