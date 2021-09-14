Africa humanitarian aid flights ordered by Mohammed bin Rashid reach Sudan and Ethiopia

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) Two humanitarian aid flights ordered by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transport much needed aid to Sudan and Ethiopia have reached Khartoum and Addis Ababa.

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the International Humanitarian City in Dubai (IHC) facilitated two Boeing 747 cargo flights to support the global humanitarian community’s efforts to help Sudan and Ethiopia tackle health, refugee and flood crises. The second aid flight arrived in Khartoum from Dubai International Airport on Monday, 13th September, carrying around 100 metric tons of relief and shelter items, including blankets, kitchen sets, and tarpaulins provided by The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to bring relief to Tigray refugees in Sudan and the populations affected by floods in the country.

Earlier, the first aid flight from DXB reached Addis Ababa on Friday, 10th September, carrying 85 metric tons of medicines, medical items, and cholera kits supplied by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to tackle the cholera outbreak and ongoing COVID-19 challenges in Ethiopia.

Giuseppe Saba, Chief Executive Officer of IHC, said: "Thanks to the generosity and ongoing support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the International Humanitarian City in Dubai is able to respond rapidly to evolving crises globally and help those most in need. The two airlifts were operated with a B747 aircraft that is part of the Dubai Royal Air Wing fleet, and without His Highness’s ongoing support, this wouldn’t have been possible. IHC, and the humanitarian community that we are hosting, went the extra mile due to the increasing demand for humanitarian assistance, and IHC will continue to facilitate the dispatch of aid provided by the humanitarian community stored in IHC warehouses in Dubai, to support communities across the world in need.

'' Robert Blanchard from the WHO Logistics team in Dubai said: "We are grateful for the tremendous support provided by the UAE as we continue to strengthen our health logistics capabilities to protect vulnerable populations around the world. The health supplies on the flight to Addis Ababa alone are enough to care for 140,000 patients in need of trauma care and 15,000 cholera patients. The generosity of the UAE and our partnership with the International Humanitarian City make it possible for WHO to mount rapid responses to acute health emergencies, ultimately alleviating suffering and saving the lives of those in need.'' Ilir Caushaj, Head of Global Fleet and Logistics Hub in Dubai of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said: "We are very grateful to the International Humanitarian City and the Government of Dubai. We are working around the clock to extend our lifesaving aid to people in need. These items will go a long way in ensuring that hundreds of Sudanese families affected by flooding and Ethiopian refugees now living in Sudan have access to blankets, kitchen sets and tarpaulins. Flooding, soaring inflation, access to clean water and COVID-19 are some of the challenges that the people of Sudan are experiencing today and IFRC is working alongside the Sudanese Red Crescent Society to provide them with assistance. The aid flight is expected to aid 21,500 beneficiaries, with a total cost of CHF 259,000.''