Africa Oil Week set to host first-ever in-person event in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Africa Oil Week (AOW), the leading oil and gas show for Africa, is scheduled to host its 27th edition in Dubai.

The event will run from 8th to 11th November, 2021 at Madinat Jumeirah. Owing to the organisers’ emphasis on the safety and wellbeing of attendees, the event will be held for the first and only time in the Emirate.

Despite the temporary change in location from Cape Town to Dubai, Africa Oil Week will continue to stimulate upstream deals and transactions, drive investments into African projects, and facilitate new partnerships and networking opportunities for the African upstream. The event presents a chance to be a bridge between Africa and the middle East, showcasing the immense potential in the African market.

One of the highlights of the event is its noteworthy line-up of Ministers and government leaders, with 66 percent of African governments participating, including ministers from Ghana, Uganda, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Over 24 national energy showcases will be hosted throughout the week, providing a dedicated investment platform for Ministers, NOCs, Utilities and Regulators to broker deals and meet new partners.

Reuniting the industry under the "Succeeding in a Changed Market" theme, Africa Oil Week will bring together thought-leaders among industry and government representatives who will reshape the future of oil and gas in Africa. Adhering to the theme, the strategic conference will focus on the African upstream’s preparedness to adapt and respond to the global COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated the energy transition, while building the industry by unlocking upstream asset and exploration potential.

The event has received overwhelming support from leading oil, gas and energy organisations from across the globe, such as TotalEnergies, Eni, Chevron, Equinor, Perenco, ReconAfrica, Seplat, Tullow Oil, Africa Oil Corp, PGS, Fugro and Africa Oil Week’s business Intelligence partner, Wood Mackenzie.