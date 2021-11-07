UrduPoint.com

Africa Oil Week To Kick Start Tomorrow With Participation From Global Energy Companies

Sun 07th November 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) The Africa Oil Week (AOW), the largest and most prestigious oil and gas show for the African upstream, will commence tomorrow with high-level attendance from the energy sector.

Taking place for the first time in UAE, the conference will be held from 8th-11th November, 2021 with a wide attendance of African governments and leading companies from the UAE and Africa.

Top companies in the energy sector, including TotalEnergies, Eni, ADNOC, Shell, Equinor and Chevron, are strategic sponsors for this distinguished event which will convene senior E&P stakeholders, key policy makers and international investors, providing opportunities for executives to secure major deals and lucrative partnerships which will define the future of the African upstream.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "The UAE has been at the forefront in facilitating many key events from around the world including the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai. Our efforts have helped us gain the confidence of events like Africa Oil Week that are of strategic importance to the energy sector in the MENA region.

This will not only boost bilateral trade ties between both countries, but it will also drive investment opportunities for the middle East region at large. I am certain the AOW will help us maintain our upward trajectory and prove instrumental in driving growth."

Nicolas Terraz, President of Exploration and Production and member of the Executive Committee, TotalEnergies, said, "As one of the biggest oil producers in Africa and across the globe, we are well aware of our role at the Africa Oil Week."

Paul Sinclair, Vice-President of Energy and Director of Government Relations at Africa Oil Week, said, "Africa Oil Week is due to kickstart tomorrow with various exciting engagements for participants, exhibitors and attendees.

Top government officials and senior executives will partake in the event that will stimulate dialogue and facilitate business opportunities. We aim to reaffirm the event's role in bridging Africa and the Middle East’s energy sector."

