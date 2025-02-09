Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) ADDIS ABABA, 9th February, 2025 (WAM) – The African Union (AU) will set up the Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA) next week during a meeting of heads of state and government on the margins of the 37th AU Ordinary Summit here, Ethiopian news Agency (ENA) reported.

As the continent continues its march towards economic integration and resilience, the establishment of Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA) represents a pivotal step in asserting Africa’s position on global financial governance. In this regard, Heads of State and Government are set to convene for a Presidential Dialogue on the establishment of an Africa Credit Rating Agency on 14 February 2025. Facilitated by the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), the event will also bring together policymakers, financial experts, and development partners to deliberate on the operationalisation of a dedicated credit rating agency for the continent.

According to ENA, The event to be held on the margins of the 37th AU Ordinary Summit at the African Union Headquarters, underscores Africa’s commitment to enhancing the continent’s financial sovereignty and addressing long-standing challenges associated with the three international credit rating agencies. The establishment of an Africa Credit Rating Agency aims to provide fair, transparent and development-focused credit ratings that reflect the realities and potential of African economies.

The Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA) is a continental initiative aimed at providing independent, credible, and African-owned credit ratings for sovereigns, sub-sovereign and corporates. Its Primary objective is to enhance transparency, reduce reliance on the three international credit rating agencies, and address the specific needs of African countries, institutions and contexts.

AfCRA was established to address concerns over perceived biases, inaccuracies, and high costs associated with international credit rating agencies when assessing African countries. It will provide an opportunity for the continent to have a credit rating system that reflects Africa’s unique socio-economic realities and fosters a fairer representation of its creditworthiness.

AfCRA will reduce the cost of credit ratings for African countries and businesses, increase their access to capital markets, and ensure a fairer representation of their creditworthiness. It will also provide a platform for promoting African projects and investments, driving economic growth and regional financial stability.