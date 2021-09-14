DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) Heads of state, plus more than 30 ministers, high-ranking government officials and prominent influential business leaders from Africa, have confirmed their participation in the sixth edition of the Global Business Forum Africa (GBF Africa), on 13th and 14th October, 2021, at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai Chamber is organising the event in partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme "Transformation Through Trade".

The high-level event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The forum aims to build bridges between UAE and African business communities and explore untapped trade and investment potential. The discussions will involve heads of state and government officials, including Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique, Felix Tshisekedi, President of Congo, and Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, Vice President of Zimbabwe. They will be joined by the Chief Minister of Jersey and more than 30 ministers and high-ranking African officials, including five ministers from Ghana, four from Angola, six from Ethiopia, two from Uganda, Zimbabwe and Liberia respectively, along with ministers from Kenya, Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Senegal, Seychelles, Congo and the Kingdom of Lesotho, as well as government officials from Rwanda and Kenya and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretary-General.

Commenting on the upcoming forum, Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Countries from across the world that are participating in Expo 2020 are eager to deepen their ties with Africa, and GBF Africa will be a crucial forum where the continent can share its plans and achievements, seek investments and solutions to its challenges and forge new relationships across the globe.

"Expo 2020 will bring together 191 nations plus millions of visitors, leveraging the convening power of World Expos and the UAE’s unique position as a global centre for trade to drive international collaboration and boost access to high-growth markets such as Africa."

This six-month experience – one of the first of this size and scale to take place since the start of the pandemic and the first ever to be held in the MEASA region – will be a beacon of hope for the global business community. It represents an unprecedented opportunity for businesses of all sizes, international organisations, and government entities from across the world, to come together to foster a more diversified and resilient global economy, inspire a vibrant business environment and drive sustainable growth.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "The success that GBF Africa has had in attracting African presidents, ministers and influential leaders to join its high-level talks reflects the forum’s position as a leading global platform for exploring investment opportunities in the African continent. It reinforces the crucial role played by Dubai’s wise leadership in expanding the emirate’s trade links with emerging markets around the world."

"The sixth edition of the forum will underline the crucial role of cross-border cooperation to discover new business opportunities in Africa, the home of one of the most important emerging markets in the world," Buamim added.