African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings 2025 to focus on harnessing Africa’s capital for continent’s development

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) ABIDJAN, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – The African Development Bank Group’s 2025 Annual Meetings next month will take a deep dive into how Africa can better harness its wealth of capital and address current issues such as heavy debt burdens, climate change and rising tariffs in a complex geopolitical landscape, the institution’s Secretary General and Chief Economist said.

Prof. Vincent Nmehielle, Secretary General of the African Development Bank Group, and Prof. Kevin Urama, Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance addressed journalists at the traditional press briefing which takes place ahead of the institution’s annual meetings.

Prof. Vincent Nmehielle, Secretary General of the African Development Bank Group, told journalists the meetings would take place from the 26th to the 30th of May 2025, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Secretary General ran through the objectives and the agenda of the annual meetings and noted that a key session would be the election of the next president of the Bank, following the end of the 10-year term of current president, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s annual meetings: “Making the Most of Africa’s Capital to Foster Its Development,” Urama said the focus was clear—harnessing better what Africa has already to drive development in Africa, through its rich fiscal, human capital, natural and business capital.

Discussion with heads of state, ministers, civil society, experts and the bank’s development partners during the four major knowledge events, as well as a presidential dialogue, would ensure a thorough dissection of the theme of this year’s meetings and concrete proposals to address the how of what needs to be done, Urama said.

The African Development Bank’s 2025 African Economic Outlook report to be released during the annual meetings would address the changing global economic landscape, debt burdens and resource mobilisation to assist African countries to build effective institutions, he added.

Journalists asked questions on topics ranging from ongoing trade tariffs imposed by the United States, the loss of USAID financing and procedural questions on the election of a new president for the African Development Bank.

Urama noted that a point raised about trade wars aligned well with the overall theme of this year’s conference—making Africa’s capital work better for Africa’s development—and that discussions would look at business capital, including issues around tariffs.

“The impact of trade tariffs on economies are well known, but also it depends on how countries respond to the domestic policies of those with whom they trade,” Urama said, adding that this subject would be dealt with in the report as he extended an invitation to journalists to attend.

Nmehielle said dwindling aid and higher tariffs should encourage Africans to look inward for their solutions.

“Africa’s capital should work for Africa, tell our leaders that they have to look inward and let our capital work for Africa,” he told the journalists.