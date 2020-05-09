UrduPoint.com
African Union Announces Participation In 'Pray For Humanity' Call

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

African Union announces participation in 'Pray For Humanity' call

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) The African Union has announced its participation in the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity on Thursday, 14th May, 2020.

The African Union Commission, AUC, said that in solidarity with the global call, it decided that Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, the current president of the African Union, will send a message on this day, The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity issued a statement calling for the prayer, supplication and fasting.

His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and other prominent religious, political and societal figures announced their support and participation in the global event.

