African Union delegation explores UAE government work

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) The UAE Government received a ministerial delegation from member countries of the African Union, AU, which is visiting the country to explore its experience in government work and advancing its services and development sectors.

The visit is one of the initiatives of the "Global Platform on Governance of the Future" launched by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD, the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, and the UAE Government during the "Sustainable Development Goals Summit" held on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations, UN, General Assembly session in September.

The delegation also aims to benefit from the UAE’s experience in supporting the capacities of African governments while focussing on the topics of government modernisation, economic diversification, logistics, transport, ports, digital transformation and food security.

The delegation comprised Dr. Ibrahim Al Badawi, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in Sudan, Moses Kizige, State Minister for Karamoja in the Ugandan Cabinet, Saitoti Torome, Principal Secretary of Kenya's State Department for Planning, and Samahina Saúde, Angola's Secretary of State for Planning.

They also met with several Emirati ministers and officials and was briefed about the working model being developed by the UAE Government for various areas, along with the preparations for the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that the visit is part of the platform’s efforts to promote global governance and partnerships.

The delegation visited the site of the expo and met with Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai, who briefed its members about the efforts to organise the largest event in the expo’s history, which is expected to receive 25 million visitors and involve the pavilions of 192 countries.

During its visit to the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, the delegation met with Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Global Markets, to discuss ways of enhancing the future cooperation between the UAE and African countries.

During its meeting with Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, the delegation was briefed about the UAE’s future food security plans and its vision to implement a food security system and provide healthy food to members of the community, as well as the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

The delegation then visited the Logistics Services Centre of Dubai Ports International, the Dubai Future Foundation, as well as Area 2071 at Emirates Towers in Dubai.

The African Union delegation was also introduced to the key plans and strategies launched by the UAE Government in preparation for the next 50 years and their role in achieving sustainable development. It was then briefed about the UAE Centennial 2071, the UAE Vision 2021 and the county’s national agenda.