Africa’s COVID-19 cases cross 1 mn, death toll up to 22,000

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Africa CDC, has revealed that the number of COVID-19 cases across the African continent surged to 1,036,564 after registering about 14,480 new cases across the continent on Sunday.

In its latest situation update, Africa CDC said the death toll due to the pandemic also rose to 22,966 on Sunday, registering about 505 new COVID-19 deaths across the continent from Saturday’s 22,461 report.