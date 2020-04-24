After 50 days of separation: Emirati child 'Ghalia' back in her parents' arm

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) Following the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in coordination with the UAE Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all relevant Saudi authorities, returned a three-year-old Emirati girl to her parents in Dubai.

Ghalia Mohammed Al Amoodi travelled from Dubai to Dammam with her grandmother at the beginning of March and her mother intended to follow two days later to visit the family, but the rapid developments amid the COVID-19 crisis prevented the mother from travelling to Dammam and from brining her child back to the UAE. After a 50-day wait, the child returned to the UAE on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, following special arrangements made by the UAE government in coordination with the Saudi authorities to reunite the child with her parents.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has provided all the necessary facilitations and attention to ensure the return of my daughter and follow-up on her condition throughout her presence in Saudi Arabia and until her return to our homeland," said Mohammed Al Amoodi, the girl’s father.

"We thank our government and our leadership for unsurprisingly standing by us in this crisis, and standing by every citizen and resident in our homeland," said the child's father. I extend special thanks to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for all the facilitations, care and follow-up regarding our daughter’s situation, and the Ministry of Interior under the leadership of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for all the support and for facilitating all procedures. We also thank the Ministry of Health and Prevention for everything they do, especially during this crisis."