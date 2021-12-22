UrduPoint.com

AFZ Registers 349 New Companies In Q3 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:45 PM

AFZ registers 349 new companies in Q3 2021

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) registered 349 new companies in the third quarter of 2021, which reflects the rising confidence of investors in AFZ’s services, facilities, and incentives.

In its report, AFZ said that education sector was the fastest-growing sector in the Free Zone with 34 percent growth, followed by advanced technology and health sectors in the second position with 21 percent rise each in Q3 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The growth in these sectors can be attributed to the competitive advantages offered by the Free Zone to companies, healthcare services and technology solutions providers such as efficient smart services and integrated solutions, telecommunications and information technology facilities, infrastructure development in the region, and investor-friendly initiatives.

The Free Zone also recorded a 12 percent growth in the number of new companies registered in the food and beverage sector. The remarkable growth aligns with AFZ's policies to attract foreign investments and companies in vital industries and its commitment to contribute effectively to the national efforts and endeavours to promote food security and provide marketing solutions for their products.

Ali AlSuwaidi, Director-General, Ajman Free Zone, said, "The great results achieved during the third quarter reflect the success of AFZ’s strategies to position it as a preferred destination for the business and investment community in the UAE. It also underlines the growing confidence of companies and investors in Ajman’s business environment in line with the promising prospects in the local economy and factors that facilitate business and encourage entrepreneurship, such as its strategic position, well-developed infrastructure and flexible legislative framework."

"The third quarter of this year has been a milestone. The remarkable results we achieved is the culmination of stimulating initiatives launched by the Free Zone over the past period to support companies and business communities and accelerate economic recovery and growth," he added.

The results of the operational performance analysis also reflect the Free Zone’s distinct position in the emirate's export and re-export landscape, as it contributed 36 percent to the total export and re-export activities during the first nine months of 2021. It is also due to the logistic advantages and strategic location of AFZ near the Ajman port.

Related Topics

Technology Business Education UAE Ajman Same 2020

Recent Stories

National Judo Women & Men Championship from Dec 31 ..

National Judo Women & Men Championship from Dec 31

13 seconds ago
 China Calls for Unfreezing Afghanistan's Overseas ..

China Calls for Unfreezing Afghanistan's Overseas Reserves as Soon as Possible - ..

14 seconds ago
 US Revises Q3 GDP Growth Upward to 2.3% in Final R ..

US Revises Q3 GDP Growth Upward to 2.3% in Final Reading

16 seconds ago
 Meeting of Agricultural Counseling Committee held

Meeting of Agricultural Counseling Committee held

18 seconds ago
 UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afgh ..

UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

23 seconds ago
 Ethiopia's warring sides locked in disinformation ..

Ethiopia's warring sides locked in disinformation battle

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.