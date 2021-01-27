UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afzaal Mahmood Joins As New Ambassador Of Pakistan To UAE

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

Afzaal Mahmood joins as new ambassador of Pakistan to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) Afzaal Mahmood has joined as Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates, the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday.

He was the Ambassador of Pakistan in Bahrain before taking up his new role in Abu Dhabi.

Mahmood carries diverse experience of representing Pakistan at many international forums and in different parts of the world.

His notable assignments include serving as Consul General Houston, United States from 2013-2016. Before that he served as Deputy/ Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Bangladesh from 2009-2013.

Afzaal Mahmood also represented Pakistan at the United Nations Environment Programme and United Nations Human Settlements Programme in Nairobi as Deputy Permanent Representative during 2004-2007.

His other multilateral assignments included occasional representation at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and Climate Change meetings in Indonesia, East Africa, Bangladesh and Germany.

During his tenures at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, he has looked after variety of assignments covering different continents. This includes Director General for Americas and Europe, Director, Deputy Director and Assistant Director for Iran-Turkey, Europe and South Asia.

He graduated in Economics from the Government Post Graduate College, Chakwal and was trained in Turkish language at Ankara University, Turkey.

The Ambassador speaks Turkish and Indonesian languages, in addition to urdu, English and Punjabi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad World Bangladesh United Nations Europe Turkey Abu Dhabi Germany Nairobi Ankara Houston Indonesia Bahrain United States United Arab Emirates Chakwal Post From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Tehmina appointed chief FATE Wing: FBR

8 seconds ago

Extension of New START Treaty Between Russia, US

10 seconds ago

Pak Vs South Africa: Fawad Alam scores 3rd Test hu ..

16 minutes ago

35 shops, marriage halls sealed in lahore

3 minutes ago

Syrian Army Destroys Terrorist Cell Responsible fo ..

3 minutes ago

Zardari's request for transfer of references, SC i ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.