AGDA Hosts Lana Nusseibeh On UAE’s First Year On UN Security Council

Published January 05, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA) on Wednesday hosted Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, in an eye-opening discussion that reflected back on the progress achieved during the UAE’s first year on the United Nations Security Council.

The discussion, which was moderated by Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, was also attended by members of the diplomatic community, ambassadors, foreign policy experts, academics, and AGDA’s students.

The interactive conversation reaffirmed that the UAE continues to work collaboratively with other member states to ensure that the body effectively addresses current and future challenges. It highlighted the UAE’s active and crucial role in efforts concerning climate change, the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, international law, and peacekeeping.

Nusseibeh shed light on the pivotal moments that took place at the Council over the past year. She also provided in-depth insights based on her experience on the Council, which plays a crucial role in overseeing peacekeeping operations.

Ambassador Nusseibeh said, “During the UAE’s first year on the UN Security Council, we consistently articulated our vision that an open, cooperative, and inclusive world order is more indispensable today than ever before. Differing national perspectives are precisely why we need the multilateral system: to bring countries together, ensure we are talking with one another, and find ways to peacefully address important global issues.”

She added, “Our term on the Security Council is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our diplomats and our foreign ministry.

Its legacy will be not only the resolutions that we adopt, but the class of Emirati diplomats, many of them trained by AGDA, who will go on to do great things on our country’s behalf.”

Mladenov said, ‘The UAE took up its position as a non-permanent member at the Council at a crucial time for the world. This is the second period for the country on the Security Council, after serving from 1986 to 1987. UAE diplomacy has shown its commitment to strengthening the role of the United Nations, advancing multilateralism, supporting the UN’s humanitarian efforts, and contributing to co-existence, peace and global security.”

“Today’s aspiring Emirati diplomats can learn much from the country’s experience in the UN Security Council. The discussion with Nusseibeh reaffirmed the Academy’s commitment to providing its students with first-hand insights from renowned practitioners and leaders so that the next generation of diplomats are better prepared for the challenges ahead.”

The Security Council is composed of five permanent members - China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States - and ten members, including the UAE, that are elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly. It is the only UN body with authority to issue binding resolutions on member states.

Founded in 2014, AGDA has been committed to providing future diplomats, foreign policy leaders with theoretical and practical expertise in the field of diplomacy, as well as the necessary guidance that allows them to explore regional and global challenges and work on consolidating the country’s position, all while strengthening its diplomatic presence on the international scene.

