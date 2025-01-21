AGDA Hosts Regional Diplomatic Academies To Advance Collaboration
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA) successfully hosted today the event “Enhancing Relations Between Regional Diplomatic Academies,” aimed at strengthening collaboration among diplomatic institutions in the region.
The event brought together representatives from the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq and Iran, providing a valuable platform to share expertise and develop more effective strategies to address the complexities of the evolving global landscape.
The event’s agenda featured four dynamic sessions: Diplomacy in a Changing World Order; Exchanging Expertise on Curriculum Development; Identifying Potential Collaboration Projects; and Setting Actionable Steps for Continued Learning Progress.
High-profile diplomatic figures and representatives from participating countries contributed their expertise and insights.
The conference served as a strategic platform for rethinking traditional diplomatic methods in light of new global realities, such as the rise of digital diplomacy, the urgent need for climate action, and the disruptive force of technological advancements.
The central focus of the discussions was how regional diplomatic academies can adjust their curricula to better equip diplomats with the tools needed to navigate these shifts.
The conversations also highlighted the transformative potential of regional collaboration, not only in research but also in creating specialised training programmes and initiatives that address the unique needs of the region.
The sessions explored the importance of inclusivity in diplomacy, emphasising initiatives to ensure gender balance and mentorship programs aimed at empowering the next generation of diplomats. These discussions underscored the need for continuous adaptation in diplomatic practices, while staying true to the core values of cooperation, knowledge exchange, and shared responsibility for maintaining global stability.
By hosting this forum, AGDA reaffirms its commitment to advancing diplomatic training and enhancing collaboration among diplomatic institutions, in line with the UAE’s leadership as a forward-thinking diplomatic hub and a champion of peace, stability, and collective progress in international relations.
