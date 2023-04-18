UrduPoint.com

Aggregate Capital And Reserves Of Banks Operating In UAE Up 8.5% To AED 438.6 Bn At End Of January 2023: CBUAE

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 01:16 AM

Aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in UAE up 8.5% to AED 438.6 bn at end of January 2023: CBUAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2023 (WAM) – Aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in the UAE increased by 8.5% (y-o-y) to AED 438.6 billion at the end of January 2023 from AED 404.3 billion at the end of January 2022, according to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) monthly report on the monetary, banking & financial developments.

Issued today, the report noted that national banks accounted for 86.5% of the total capital and reserves of banks operating in the UAE, which stood at AED 379.3 billion at the end of January 2023 compared AED 350.2 billion at the end of January 2022, a y-o-y growth of 8.

31%.


Share of foreign banks in aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in the UAE was 13.5 %, reaching AED 59.3 billion at the end of January 2023, a y-o-y increase of 9.6 % compared with AED 54.1 billion in January 2022.

At the end of last January, aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi grew on a y-o-y basis of 9.5 % and 8.9 % to AED 211 billion and AED 194.9 billion respectively, while aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in other emirates stood at AED 32.7 billion.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank UAE Dirham January April From Share Billion

Recent Stories

PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries duri ..

PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries during floods in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U- ..

FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023

8 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed le ..

Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture exploring leadership in ..

22 minutes ago
 MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for C ..

MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for Climate Action&#039; session

22 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 people participate in Walk for Inclusio ..

Over 1,000 people participate in Walk for Inclusion

23 minutes ago
 Global heavyweights commit to national pavilions f ..

Global heavyweights commit to national pavilions for INDEX 2023

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.