Aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in UAE up 8.5% to AED 438.6 bn at end of January 2023: CBUAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2023 (WAM) – Aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in the UAE increased by 8.5% (y-o-y) to AED 438.6 billion at the end of January 2023 from AED 404.3 billion at the end of January 2022, according to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) monthly report on the monetary, banking & financial developments.

Issued today, the report noted that national banks accounted for 86.5% of the total capital and reserves of banks operating in the UAE, which stood at AED 379.3 billion at the end of January 2023 compared AED 350.2 billion at the end of January 2022, a y-o-y growth of 8.

31%.



Share of foreign banks in aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in the UAE was 13.5 %, reaching AED 59.3 billion at the end of January 2023, a y-o-y increase of 9.6 % compared with AED 54.1 billion in January 2022.

At the end of last January, aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi grew on a y-o-y basis of 9.5 % and 8.9 % to AED 211 billion and AED 194.9 billion respectively, while aggregate capital and reserves of banks operating in other emirates stood at AED 32.7 billion.