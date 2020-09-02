Agricultural sector receives banking facilities worth AED1.82 billion by end of June 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The value of banking facilities received by the agricultural sector in the first half of 2020 totalled around AED768 million, raising the cumulative total of facilities received by the sector to AED1.82 billion at the end of June 2020, according to recent figures issued by the Central Bank of the UAE.

Sultan Alwan, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said, "Achieving food security and sustainability and ensuring flawless and flexible food supply chains for local markets are priorities of the UAE, in general, but especially of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Implementing modern agricultural systems is the cornerstone of this strategic goal.

"

In an exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, he added that financing investments in the agricultural sector by the banking sector and supporting the establishment of farms that utilise modern agricultural technologies will help ensure the sector’s sustainability, achieve food security, and realise self-sufficiency, as well as raise the competitiveness of local agricultural products.

Statistics from the Central Bank of the UAE show a significant increase in the financing of the agricultural sector, reaching its highest levels since March 2019, with the balance of banking facilities provided to the sector amounting to AED1.542 billion in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of AED490 million compared to December 2019.