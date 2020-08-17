Agriculture Producer Price Index up 13.2% during May 2020: SCAD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Prices of the Agriculture Producer price Index, APPI, increased by 13.2 percent during May 2020, according to Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD.

Figures released by the official statistics centre representing Abu Dhabi Emirate showed that APPI was 82.1 percent in May 2020 compared with 72.5 percent in May 2019.

Prices of APPI increased by 19.8 percent during May 2020 compared with April 2020, where the APPI rose to 82.1 percent in May 2020 from 68.5 percent in April 2020.

The 'Cucumber' group contributed 135.4 percent to the overall increase in the APPI in May 2020 compared with April 2020, where the prices of this group increased by 65.0 percent with a weight of 50.3 percent.

SCAD provides an analysis of the results of the APPI for May 2020 with the base year 2018. In addition, the publication provides the results of calculating the contributions ratios of the Agriculture groups in the overall percentage change for the current month compared with the previous month.