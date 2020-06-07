UrduPoint.com
AGS CEO Joins Yale Centre For Environmental Law And Policy Advisory Board

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

CONNECTICUT, USA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2020) The Yale Centre for Environmental Law and Policy on Sunday announced that Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Founder and CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability, AGS, was appointed as a member of its board of Advisors.

Sheikha Shamma’s appointment makes her the first representative of the middle East and North Africa region on the Advisory Board, marking a new era in the centre’s history, with an active Board Member providing new perspectives from the Middle East.

Following a rigorous selection and filtering process overseen by leading global experts, the Yale Centre identified Sheikha Shamma as a particularly valuable candidate who was positioned to offer guidance, insights, and recommendations on sustainable policies, based on her personal perspectives and experience as the CEO and founder of a sustainability organisation and the extensive skillset she’s acquired from her experience.

As an advisor, Sheikha Shamma will undertake a multitude of tasks and responsibilities, including: offering strategic guidance, developing policy recommendations, supporting the centre’s outreach and networking efforts, and building the centre’s capacity for sustainability analysis. Also, promoting awareness of sustainable development goals, championing environmental laws, and supporting the centre in its diverse array of initiatives.

Commenting on her appointment, Sheikha Shamma said, "As an advocate for environmental sustainability with a passion towards creating a better future, it is an honour to undertake this position as a member of the Board of Advisors for the Yale Centre for Environmental Law and Policy.

She added that working with the centre will help the mutual desired United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Sheikha Shamma continued, "The UAE continues to advance its position in the world of sustainability, which I strive to emulate alongside my Yale counterparts. Through investment of renewable energy, the development of new agricultural-tech innovation, and the gradual move towards an enhanced circular economy, the UAE has always explored and implemented new elements that drive sustainable growth.

In turn, Professor Dan Esty, Director of Yale Centre for Environmental Law and Policy, noted, "Sheikha Shamma’s broad sustainability interests, depth of knowledge, and particular experience in the Middle East will be of great value to us. We are confident that our programmes and outreach efforts over the coming months and years will benefit enormously from this added strength."

The centre is a joint venture between the Yale Law school and the Yale School of the Environment. The centre aims to advance contemporary thinking and analytically rigorous approaches to environmental decision-making across disciplines, sectors and scales. Additionally, it strives to create dialogue and collaboration across the entire Yale Campus on environmental law and policy issues local, regional, national and global levels.

