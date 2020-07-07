UrduPoint.com
Agthia Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Agthia appoints new Chief Executive Officer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) Agthia Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Alan Smith as its new Chief Executive Officer. Alan succeeds Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Acting CEO of Agthia Group, who was appointed in March 2020 by the company's board of Directors for a transition period.

Agthia is a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange with operations across the UAE, GCC, Turkey and the wider middle East.

Alan Smith joins Agthia Group with robust experience in managing international markets across the fast-moving consumer goods industry covering the Middle East and Pakistan. His most recent position was with Mondelez International as Managing Director – Middle East & Pakistan, where he spent more than 19 years of his professional career in various leadership roles overseeing sales, logistics and operations for the GCC and ensuring growth across the business.

Commeting on Smith's appointment, Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia Group and Chief Investment Officer at ADQ, said, "As Agthia Group expects to continue expanding operations across regional markets and diversifying product offerings, Alan’s depth of experience and track record of success in the industry will be instrumental. We anticipate that under his leadership Agthia will continue to capitalise on its position as a key player in the UAE’s food and beverage industry to further its international expansion projects, deliver value to our shareholders and contribute to Abu Dhabi efforts to develop key sectors of the non-oil economy."

