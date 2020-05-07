Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Agthia Group PJSC has announced the election of Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as Chairman of its Board of Directors. In addition, six new board members were elected for a three-year term following election results revealed during the company’s Annual General Meeting.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi is Chief Investment Officer at ADQ company, and manages ADQ’s portfolio of assets in the Utilities, Industries, Logistics and Food & Agriculture sectors to deliver long-term growth and value. He brings a broad set of skills and experience to his additional role through serving on multiple boards and in other senior capacities across a variety of Abu Dhabi government assets.

Al Suwaidi said, "Agthia Group continues to expand its operations and interests across regional markets as well as diversifying its product range within the food and beverages industry. Agthia is an important member of the ADQ portfolio of companies, and industries such as agri-food are ushering in a new era of innovation and sustainability, supporting the UAE’s success and Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 programme. Working together with our newly elected Board members and the Company’s leadership, we will endeavor to guide and support the company to achieve further growth.

"

Salmeen Obaid Alameri, who has been elected Vice Chairman of Agthia, also holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Al Dahra Agriculture and has more than 20 years of commercial and operational management expertise, notably in the feed and food sector. In his current role at Al Dahra, Alameri oversees global logistics, drives business growth within the Human Food division, as well as manages the global expansion of product lines and new geographies for the company.

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Agthia Group Acting CEO, said, "We thank our previous Chairman and Board members for their dedication and wisdom, and we are delighted to welcome our new Chairman and Board who will lead us in the next stage of our journey. We are privileged to have people with such depth of industry and sector knowledge and insight to lead us in our future growth."

In addition to Aghtia’s newly appointed Chairman and Vice Chairman, the remaining Board members include Khalaf Al Hammadi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions Benefits Fund; Khamis Mohamed Al-Shamsi; Saifuddin Rupawala, Chief Executive Officer of LuLu Group International; Gianluca Fabbri, Group Chief Financial Officer of Al Dahra and Gil Adotevi, Investment Director for Food and Agri sector at ADQ.