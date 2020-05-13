Agthia launches ‘Wholehearted Giving’ initiative with ERC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) Agthia Group has announced their partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent with the aim to provide the delivery of staple food items to community members amidst the health situation.

This Agthia ‘Wholehearted Giving’ CSR initiative is part of the Group’s continued efforts to contribute to society and is being driven through a campaign which calls for solidarity and involvement of the community to contribute relief during the crisis.

The campaign started on 5th April, and the boxes donated will provide people with essential food products such as water, flour, oil, pasta, tomato paste, amongst other items.

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Agthia Group Acting CEO, said, "We are proud to launch this initiative to provide relief at a time like this through our continued partnership with the Red Crescent, reinforcing our commitment to community support. On behalf of Agthia Group, we wish everyone health and wellbeing as we face this challenge together.

"

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of Local Affairs of Emirates Red Crescent, said "Our continued partnership with Agthia is paramount as this initiative will provide relief to our society. We continue to work together with organizations to support humanitarian relief, and our work on Agthia’s ‘Wholehearted Giving’ campaign is a testament to our commitment to society."

The initiative calls on other organisations to encourage their support in any capacity possible during such times. In addition, the boxes will be also be available to purchase for donation through our Agthia’s 1971 stores across the UAE.

This launch of the "Wholehearted Giving" initiative comes at a time when Agthia continues to deploy measures to secure food, water, and other household essentials in alignment with Emirates Red Crescent.