UrduPoint.com

Ahead Of UAE Embracing ‘AI Government,’ Cyber-pandemic Quickened Digital Transformation: Cybersecurity Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:30 AM

Ahead of UAE embracing ‘AI government,’ cyber-pandemic quickened digital transformation: Cybersecurity chief

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 27th September 20201 (WAM) – As the United Arab Emirates is embracing an ‘Artificial Intelligence Government’ and ‘AI economy,’ the country is fully equipped to meet the associated cybersecurity challenges, said a top official, adding that cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility as well.

In an exclusive interview with Emirates news Agency (WAM), Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said, "When we talk about the digital transformation, the UAE has really moved from a regular government to a smart government and now going towards an Artificial Intelligence Government [and AI economy] as envisioned by the leadership. We are fully equipped to meet the associated challenges. We are capable to detect and protect [from any cyberattacks]," he affirmed.

The UAE has attained high ranks in many global cybersecurity indexes, the official noted.

Ahead of the UAE’s transformation into an AI government and AI economy, a ‘cyber-pandemic’ has caused a quicker digital transformation in society as digital gadgets are used full time by children for e-learning and adults for work from home since the outbreak of COVID-19, Al Kuwaiti pointed out.

"People have directly moved to digital domains due to the pandemic. We call it ‘cyber-pandemic’. However, a culture of cybersecurity [adequate awareness] is still being developed," he explained in the interview on the sidelines of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in Sharjah.

"There is a gap in terms of cybersecurity and we would like to fix it by raising awareness through this forum, similar platforms and cybersecurity drills etc.," the official said.

Each digital device has to be used carefully to ensure cybersecurity and it is everyone’s responsibility, he stressed.

"It's a collaborative effort of all relevant government entities, plus the social entities that are working with us in different communities," Al Kuwaiti noted.

"Technology is in everything we do. It's in our lifestyle. Therefore, we have to be using that technology in a respectable manner as well as in a vigilant manner."

Moving into an AI government/ economy involves sector-wise perspectives. "So the financial sector will definitely move into AI. In that seamless process, AI will be used to ensure cybersecurity. That huge traffic of data in the transformation is overwhelming but it will be sifted through using AI," the cybersecurity chief explained.

While the government is using AI for defensive measures of cybersecurity, some other elements may use it for offensive measures, Al Kuwaiti pointed out while talking about the challenges associated with the AI government and economy.

He cited the examples of hackers using ransomware for cyberattacks.

"It is a cat and mouse dilemma. We are fully equipped [in this expected battle of cybersecurity] and we will succeed with the support of our partners in government and private sector," he reassured.

Al Kuwaiti will speak about cybersecurity at the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) on Monday morning.

The 2021 edition of the Forum began on Sunday at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The milestone 10th edition of the prestigious two-day forum is hosting 79 communication experts from around the world to evaluate the historical experience of government communication, discuss innovative crisis management mechanisms and determine the future of public communication.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah Traffic United Arab Emirates May September Sunday All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and ..

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and houses to citizens at cost of ..

31 minutes ago
 Light of Internet Expo held in East China's Wuzhen ..

Light of Internet Expo held in East China's Wuzhen

7 minutes ago
 ADC issues directive for vaccination of 15-18 year ..

ADC issues directive for vaccination of 15-18 years of students

8 minutes ago
 World Tourism Day: 30 clubs from across country p ..

World Tourism Day: 30 clubs from across country participate in motorbike rally

8 minutes ago
 Austrian Tourist gives special message to Pakistan ..

Austrian Tourist gives special message to Pakistani people on World Tourism Day

8 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court asks to consult stakeholders ..

Islamabad High Court asks to consult stakeholders regarding social media rules

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.