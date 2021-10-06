UrduPoint.com

Ahjman Ruler Receives Minister For Federal Supreme Council Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme Council Affairs

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received today Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi, the new Minister for the Federal Supreme Council Affairs, who briefed him about a number of federal issues and the ongoing national inclusive development under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting discussed initiatives and programmes adopted by the government to promote values of citizenship and national unity, provision of decent life for Emiratis and maintaining the UAE prominent position regionally and globally.

Related Topics

UAE Ajman Rashid Citizenship Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Ducab unveils striking new brand identity and corp ..

Ducab unveils striking new brand identity and corporate vision for growth

39 seconds ago
 Lord Mayor of London calls for greater environment ..

Lord Mayor of London calls for greater environmental, social, corporate governan ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives ENEC CEO

Hamdan bin Zayed receives ENEC CEO

2 hours ago
 ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat ..

ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat drug trafficking reviewed

50 minutes ago
 Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2 ..

Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2022 - Prime Minister

50 minutes ago
 Moscow on US Idea to Expel 300 Diplomats: Senators ..

Moscow on US Idea to Expel 300 Diplomats: Senators Seeking Closure of Missions i ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.