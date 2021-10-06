Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme Council Affairs

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received today Abdullah bin Muhair Al Ketbi, the new Minister for the Federal Supreme Council Affairs, who briefed him about a number of federal issues and the ongoing national inclusive development under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting discussed initiatives and programmes adopted by the government to promote values of citizenship and national unity, provision of decent life for Emiratis and maintaining the UAE prominent position regionally and globally.