Ahmad Al Falasi appointed First Deputy President of the UAE National Olympic Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, has issued a resolution appointing the Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs and Chairman of the General Authority of Sports, as First Deputy President of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

Sheikh Ahmed noted that accomplished national leaders play an important role in fostering the growth of the Olympic movement in the UAE and building a strong base for raising sporting excellence in the country.

He said the members of the board of the UAE National Olympic Committee have provided innovative ideas to develop the technical and administrative teams who play a key role in enhancing the UAE's performance in regional and international sporting events.

Sheikh Ahmed asserted that the Committee is committed to providing athletes with all the resources and support needed to enhance their performance and competitiveness in sporting events.

The Committee will coordinate with local sub-committees to integrate the work of all national institutions to achieve the UAE objectives in the sports field, he added.