UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahmad Al Falasi Appointed First Deputy President Of The UAE National Olympic Committee

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:45 PM

Ahmad Al Falasi appointed First Deputy President of the UAE National Olympic Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, has issued a resolution appointing the Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs and Chairman of the General Authority of Sports, as First Deputy President of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

Sheikh Ahmed noted that accomplished national leaders play an important role in fostering the growth of the Olympic movement in the UAE and building a strong base for raising sporting excellence in the country.

He said the members of the board of the UAE National Olympic Committee have provided innovative ideas to develop the technical and administrative teams who play a key role in enhancing the UAE's performance in regional and international sporting events.

Sheikh Ahmed asserted that the Committee is committed to providing athletes with all the resources and support needed to enhance their performance and competitiveness in sporting events.

The Committee will coordinate with local sub-committees to integrate the work of all national institutions to achieve the UAE objectives in the sports field, he added.

Related Topics

Resolution Sports UAE Rashid Olympics All

Recent Stories

UAE sends 20 ambulances to support Palestinians in ..

43 seconds ago

ERC expands scope of Adahi project

52 seconds ago

First session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series ..

1 minute ago

EU data watchdogs want ban on AI facial recognitio ..

7 minutes ago

12th lady recruit course passing out parade held

7 minutes ago

'National Aviation Policy offers huge business opp ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.