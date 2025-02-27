Ahmad Al Sayegh Meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, has met with Dorjkhand Togmid, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.
This meeting took place during Togmid's visit to the UAE and his chairmanship of the first session of the UAE-Mongolia joint economic committee.
The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various sectors, including energy, economy, industry, and tourism. They also emphasised the importance of capitalising on available opportunities to strengthen mutual cooperation.
Both sides reiterated their commitment to advancing UAE-Mongolia relations by implementing the outcomes of the joint economic committee and looked forward to expanding cooperation across various fields.
