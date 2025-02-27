Open Menu

Ahmad Al Sayegh Meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, has met with Dorjkhand Togmid, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

This meeting took place during Togmid's visit to the UAE and his chairmanship of the first session of the UAE-Mongolia joint economic committee.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various sectors, including energy, economy, industry, and tourism. They also emphasised the importance of capitalising on available opportunities to strengthen mutual cooperation.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to advancing UAE-Mongolia relations by implementing the outcomes of the joint economic committee and looked forward to expanding cooperation across various fields.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Mongolia Industry

Recent Stories

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Om ..

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..

4 minutes ago
 Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

9 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

18 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

2 hours ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

6 hours ago
 New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East