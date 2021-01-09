Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi to chair General Authority of Sports

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a Resolution assigning Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, to chair the board of Directors of the General Authority of Sports.

The Board is responsible for setting plans, programmes, systems and regulations to ensure the organisation and development of the sports sector in the country, and to work on proposing legislation for organising the sector.

The resolution comes within the framework of strengthening the role of boards of directors in the Federal government, raising levels of efficiency, developing the governmental administrative system, and providing better services.