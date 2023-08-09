Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance European Championship

AMSTERDAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2023) The Specialist Committees of the FEI Endurance European Championship have selected Emirati international horse-racing juror Ahmed Ali Al Hammadi to serve as Ground Jury President of the upcoming edition of the championship, to be held on 7th September.

The appointment of Al Hammadi makes him the first-ever Arab and Asian to serve Ground Jury President and is a testament to his high level of competence and extensive experience in the field.