Ahmed Al Jarwan Discusses Cooperation With Spanish Officials

Ahmed Al Jarwan discusses cooperation with Spanish officials

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and Francisco De La Torre Prados, Mayor of Malaga, discussed ways of enhancing their joint cooperation in the areas of tolerance and peace.

During the meeting, which took place yesterday in the Malaga City Council, Prados welcomed Al Jarwan and his delegation, praising the key role of the Council in promoting the values of tolerance and supporting global efforts to promote peace and compassion.

He also lauded the UAE’s approach to promoting tolerance, calling on Spain, especially Malaga, to become a regional European centre of promoting tolerance and peace, and pleading to work for this purpose.

Al Jarwan thanked Prados for his hospitality while praising Spain’s role and leadership in promoting peace in Europe and around the world, as well as for its cooperation with the council.

Marta González Vázquez, Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Spanish Parliament, and other committee members received Al Jarwan and his delegation at the headquarters of the Spanish Parliament in the capital, Madrid, to discuss ways of strengthening their parliamentary cooperation in the areas of tolerance and peace.

Vázquez lauded the support of the council and its parliament for the global parliamentary efforts to promote the values of tolerance and peace. She also welcomed the Spanish Parliament’s membership in the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace and nominated Carolina Espana Rena as Spain’s representative.

Al Jarwan and his delegation also met with Dr. Juan José Hinojosa Torralvo, President of Malaga Law University, who stressed that academia is one of the most effective and successful tools for promoting tolerance and peace, highlighting his university's desire to join the General Assembly of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.

