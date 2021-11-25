Ahmed Al Jarwan elected President of Paris Peace Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The general assembly of the Paris Peace Forum elected Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan as its President in the presence of its board members and with the participation of media figures, scholars, political and social leaders in France.

Al Jarwan was elected by a unanimous vote during a meeting held today in Paris.

The meeting’s participants said the election of Al Jarwan is an addition to the forum, considering his accumulated expertise and substantial efforts to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence, adding the international community needs a new vision to address the challenges hindering global peace and security.

Since its establishment in the French capital, Paris, in October 2017, the forum has been a key international platform for promoting peace and tolerance and combatting extremism by organising related international conferences and seminars.