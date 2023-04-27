UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Al Jarwan Highlights Key Role Of Religious Leaders In Promoting Tolerance, Peace 

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Ahmed Al Jarwan highlights key role of religious leaders in promoting tolerance, peace 

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), highlighted the vital role of religious leaders in promoting the values of tolerance, peace, dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Al Jarwan made this statement during his speech at a roundtable held at the headquarters of the Research Center for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The roundtable, held in collaboration with the Nazarbayev Centre for Development of Interfaith and Inter-Civilisational Dialogue, was attended by Bulat Sarsenbayev, Chairman of the board of the Centre, and representatives of relevant religious and cultural organisations.

Al Jarwan and Sarsenbayev also signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the GCTP and the Centre.

