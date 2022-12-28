Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss cooperation in tolerance, peace 

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and Rustam Minnikhanov, President of Tatarstan, discussed opportunities for cooperation between the council and Tatarstan.

During the meeting, Al Jarwan talked about the council’s main activities and its efforts to promote the values of tolerance and peace worldwide, in addition to a range of initiatives and projects that the council is engaged in.

He also expressed his appreciation for the key role of Tatarstan and its various institutions in supporting security, stability, tolerance and peace, and invited Minnikhanov to appoint a member of Tatarstan’s parliament to join the Global Parliament for Tolerance and Peace.

Minnikhanov lauded the council’s efforts to spread the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence around the world and thanked Al Jarwan for his keenness to establish a partnership with Tatarstan’s state institutions.

He then invited Al Jarwan and the council to participate in the “Islamic Forum” in Tatarstan on 18th May, 2023.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides exchanged souvenir gifts.