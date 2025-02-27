Open Menu

Ahmed Al Sayegh Attends Japanese Embassy’s Reception Of Emperor’s Birthday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, attended a reception on Wednesday evening hosted by Japan’s Ambassador to the UAE Ken Okaniwa marking the birthday of Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

The event was attended by senior officials, diplomats and members of the Japanese community in the UAE.

In his remarks, Ambassador Okaniwa praised the strong bilateral ties between Japan and the UAE, emphasising the deep partnership between the two nations across various sectors. He reaffirmed that the UAE remains a key partner for Japan.

