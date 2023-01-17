UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Al Sayegh Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Relations With Prime Minister Of Tonga

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Ahmed Al Sayegh discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Prime Minister of Tonga

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, received Siaosi Sovaleni, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, as part of his visit to the UAE for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Tonga. Al Sayegh and Sovaleni also discussed a number of files of common interest, as well as ways to expand cooperation between the two countries in the fields of renewable energy and climate change.

Al Sayegh underscored the UAE’s keenness in consolidating relations with the Kingdom of Tonga and that there are many opportunities to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various sectors.

Al Sayegh also added that the UAE will focus on addressing the main challenges related to climate change and strengthening collective action to ensure the sustainability of the environment during COP28. He emphasised that the UAE looks forward to working with the international community to reduce the impact of climate change and find solutions to environmental issues as these affect efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth.

For his part, Sovalini stressed the Kingdom of Tonga's interest in consolidating bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest that serve the common interests of the two countries.

He expressed his country's support for the UAE to host COP28 and praised its contributions in this crucial field, as well as its position and presence at both regional and global levels.

