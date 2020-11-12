UrduPoint.com
Ahmed Al Sayegh Highlights UAE’s Keenness To Create Favourable Business Environment

Thu 12th November 2020 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, highlighted the UAE’s keenness to create a favourable business environment, which is in line with international standards and meets the requirements of companies and business owners.

He made this statement while participating in a seminar, entitled, "Abu Dhabi’s Digital Prospects: A Favourable Environment for International Companies in the Future," organised by Hub71, with the participation of the Department of Economic Development-Abu Dhabi, the ADGM, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Ghadan 21.

"The UAE and Abu Dhabi have reinforced their efforts to develop key sectors, such as infrastructure, finance, banking, technology, aviation, logistical services and tourism," Al Sadegh said.

He added that the Abu Dhabi Government, through all its authorities and institutions, including the Department of Economic Development, Ghadan 21, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, ADQ, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, aims to strengthen the country’s sustainable competitiveness, through benefitting from key opportunities provided by new markets, technologies and global digitisation.

During the second seminar of the series of seminars organised by Hub 71, Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO of the ADGM Registration Authority, stressed that the ADGM focusses on clients and the business community, in general, providing a business environment in line with "English Common Law."

