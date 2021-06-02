UrduPoint.com
Ahmed Al Sayegh Meets Nepalese Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:45 PM

Ahmed Al Sayegh meets Nepalese Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, met with Pradeep Gyawali, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, to discuss the overall cooperation between the UAE and Nepal, as well as issues of mutual concern.

During the meeting, which was held via video conference, Al Sayegh highlighted the continuous development in the bilateral ties between the two countries, stressing that there are further opportunities to strengthen them in all areas, to achieve their mutual interests.

Al Sayegh also informed Gyawali that the UAE will dispatch 10 tonnes of medical supplies, including 150 ventilators, to Nepal, to enable to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gyawali lauded the close bilateral ties between the UAE and Nepal, noting that the UAE is a key partner of his country. He also thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for supporting his country, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

