Ahmed Al Sayegh, Philipino Secretary Of Department Of Trade And Industry Discuss Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

Ahmed Al Sayegh, Philipino Secretary of Department of Trade and Industry discuss cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, met on Wednesday with Ramon M. Lopez, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry of Philippines, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the UAE and the Philippines, and strengthening cooperation in all fields.

The sides also exchanged views on trade and economic issues and ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Al Sayegh praised the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and the active participation of the Philippines in this global event, underscoring the strong relations between their countries and the variety of opportunities available to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Lopez expressed his admiration for Expo 2020 Dubai and the pavilions of participating countries, and congratulated the UAE for its remarkable success in organising this global event despite having to deal with COVID-19, noting that it is a first for his country to build an independent pavilion at a World Expo.

He added that the upcoming visit of the Philippines' President next February to participate in the activities of the Philippines National Day, to be hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai, will produce many opportunities for cooperation.

