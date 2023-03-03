UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Al Sayegh Receives Chief Of The Presidential Court Of Mongolia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, received Sodbaatar Yangug, Chief of the Presidential Court of Mongolia, and his accompanying delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Mongolia and strengthening of economic and trade cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

