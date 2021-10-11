UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Al Zeyoudi Elected Member Of Executive Board Of International Taekwondo Federation

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 11:15 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Brigadier Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the UAE Taekwondo Federation was elected member of the Executive Board of the World Taekwondo Federation, during an election held today via video conferencing. The United Arab Emirates' Ahmed Hamdan Alzeyoudi is a new Council member and the fourth Asian representative.

He won 73 votes, becoming the first Emirati to be elected member of executive board for a four-year term.

Al Zeyoudi, along with several members of the UAE Taekwondo Federation, extended their greetings to the UAE’s leadership on the occasion. He also dedicated the achievement to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Honorary President of the Federation.

"We extend our greetings to the UAE for this historic occasion, which would have never been achieved without the significant efforts exerted in recent years, most notably through Fujairah’s hosting of the Grand Prix, the Team Championship and the Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship, which is one of the leading championships in the world, in addition to its hosting of administrative and arbitration conferences," Al Zeyoudi said, stressing his new position will increase the country’s major responsibilities, and thanking all authorities that supported his nomination.

Dr Chungwon Choue has been elected unopposed for a fifth full term as World Taekwondo President at the international governing body's General Assembly held virtually, as new rules seeking to boost female representation on Council implemented. Dr. Chu was elected president by acclamation, in recognition of his distinguished efforts to promote Taekwondo around the world.

The South Korean has said he will aim to increase women's representation in World Taekwondo and continue with virtual taekwondo's progress.

World Taekwondo implemented new governance reforms for the first time which dictate that new candidates must be younger than 70 on the day of the election, and those standing for re-election cannot be 80 or older.

Al Zeyoudi congratulated Dr. Choue for being chosen as the federation’s president and wished him success.

