Ahmed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Attends Wingfoil Racing World Cup Championship 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) Al DHAFRA, ABU DHABI,18th March, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation; and Chairman of the UAE Kitesurf, Water Skiing and Rowing Committee,attended part of the Wingfoil Racing World Cup Championship 2023 at Al Mughirah Beach, during the 14th Al Dhafra Water Festival.

The event is the first race in the championship series. Hosted by AD Ports Group and the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, in collaboration with the International Wing Sports Association (ISWA), the World Cup Championship is being held in Abu Dhabi for the first time, marking a milestone moment in the Cup’s history.

Sheikh Ahmed said the championship attracts 50 international Wingfoil racers and promotes the UAE position as an international destination for marine sports.

Wingfoiling, which is predicted to become an increasingly popular sport, is a thrilling and dynamic activity that combines elements from kitesurfing, windsurfing and surfing.

Participants stand on a board and control a wing that is not connected to the board, relying on the upwards force and sideways propulsion to move across the water.

With numerous male and female athletes from various countries competing in the World Cup Series, Abu Dhabi will join the ranks of other international venues spanning continents from Australia, Asia and Europe, to South America in showcasing the races of this exhilarating series. Over the course of 2023, a total of five World Cup rounds will take place around the globe, starting in the UAE, and continuing onto Italy, Switzerland, Italy once more, China, and ultimately Brazil. As part of the Cup competition, a total of six races are scheduled per racing day, and medals will be awarded to the first four competitors per racing category.

