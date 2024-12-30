- Home
Ahmed Bin Hamdan Visits Italian Ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' At Port Zayed Cruise Terminal
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 11:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, has praised the long-standing ties between the Emirati and Italian peoples, which are reflected in numerous initiatives and actions that serve humanitarian causes.
“These strong foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan since the establishment of the United Arab Emirates,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan said as he visited the Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' which arrived in Abu Dhabi at Mina Zayed, as part of its stop at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal.
Amerigo Vespucci is sailing around the world, visiting over 30 ports, 28 countries, 5 continents. Its arrival in the UAE marks the 31st stop of the ship's global tour.
