Open Menu

Ahmed Bin Hamdan Visits Italian Ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' At Port Zayed Cruise Terminal

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Ahmed bin Hamdan visits Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' at Port Zayed Cruise Terminal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, has praised the long-standing ties between the Emirati and Italian peoples, which are reflected in numerous initiatives and actions that serve humanitarian causes.

“These strong foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan since the establishment of the United Arab Emirates,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan said as he visited the Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' which arrived in Abu Dhabi at Mina Zayed, as part of its stop at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal.

Amerigo Vespucci is sailing around the world, visiting over 30 ports, 28 countries, 5 continents. Its arrival in the UAE marks the 31st stop of the ship's global tour.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin ..

Registration concludes for 3rd Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence ..

5 minutes ago
 Clinical Swiatek romps as Tsitsipas crashes at Uni ..

Clinical Swiatek romps as Tsitsipas crashes at United Cup

21 minutes ago
 More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

22 minutes ago
 Kuwait submits bid to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup

Kuwait submits bid to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup

35 minutes ago
 US prepares state honors for late president Jimmy ..

US prepares state honors for late president Jimmy Carter

37 minutes ago
 No Santa rally for stocks as equities slide

No Santa rally for stocks as equities slide

40 minutes ago
UAE, Brazilian Presidents discuss bilateral relati ..

UAE, Brazilian Presidents discuss bilateral relations in phone call

50 minutes ago
 French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou promises con ..

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou promises concrete aid for cyclone-hit Mayo ..

39 minutes ago
 Saif felicitates newly elected cabinet of PPC

Saif felicitates newly elected cabinet of PPC

39 minutes ago
 Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill ..

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister

37 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre pioneers testicular cr ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre pioneers testicular cryopreservation for four boys b ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East