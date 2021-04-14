Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi issues resolution concerning bids, tenders for Ajman Government

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, has issued Resolution No. (15) of 2021 concerning the amendment of some provisions of Resolution No. (128) of 2011 regarding the Financial Policies and Procedures Manual for the Government of Ajman.

This resolution stipulates the cancellation of fees related to "Request for Proposals" in bids and tenders, in order to ease the participation of most companies and encourage them to do business in the emirate, as well as maintain an attractive business environment that supports investors.

This resolution highlights Ajman government’s keenness to advance economic activities in the emirate, thereby boost the growth of the national economy and support the sustainable development process in the country.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid stated that this resolution sheds light on the huge efforts of Ajman’s government to implement strategic initiatives that would attract foreign investments, in line with Ajman Vision 2021.

He also stressed the need for supporting business growth and facilitating the procedures of licensing and establishing new businesses.

These endeavours, he said, will contribute to attracting quality investments and maintaining an increase in the rates of investment flows to the emirate of Ajman, which help establish its position as a leading hub for business and investments for both international companies and start-ups.