Ahmed bin Mohammed announced as president of National Olympic Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) The Election Commission of the National Olympic Committee announced that H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, won the presidency of the National Olympic Committee for the period until 2024, after he decided on the seat of the president before the elections of the Board of Directors of the Olympic Committee, which will be held on 22nd August.

This came during a press conference held by the Election Commission of the National Olympic Committee today, Monday, at the headquarters of the Olympic Committee in Dubai, headed by consultant Omar Muhammad Miran, Consultant Muhammad Abdulaziz Al Maamari, and Consultant Hassan Al Marzouqi, in the presence of various media.

During the press conference, the Election Commission also announced the candidates nominated by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Olympic Committee, who comprise Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Hanan Mohamed Al Mahmoud and Noura Hassan Al Jasmi.

The Election Commission revealed the final list of candidates for the Board of Directors of the National Olympic Committee, as the number of Olympic federations that submitted applications for nominationreached 16 out of 24 federations.

14 male candidates applied for getting the seat of a member of the Board of Directors, of whom 10 are qualified, while the number of female candidates for the female seat for the same category reached 4 candidates, of whom 3 are qualified. Two federations submitted applications for nomination from non-Olympic federations out of 9, including anapplication for nomination for the male membership of the Board of Directors and two applications for female’s seats. It was proven ineligible for candidates from non-Olympic federations to take the position of a board member representing non-Olympic sports federations affiliated with international federations, in addition to 4 male candidates from the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Olympic Committee.

Consultant Omar Muhammad Miran opened the press conference with a speech during which he referred to the Election Commission's progress in implementing the main principles of its work, which include independence, transparency in electoral procedures, impartiality and innovation. He stressed that, with the approach of the electoral process, the responsibility of all members of the committee doubles to complete it in the best possible way, in a manner that befits the reputation and status of Emirati sports.

He announced the final list of candidates for membership of the Board of Directors of the National Olympic Committee, which included 17 candidates. Of them, 10 for the seats of the Olympic federations who are Ahmed Abdel-Malik Ahly from the Tennis Federation, Nabil Muhammad Ashour from the Handball Federation, Amal Hassan Bushlakh from the Football Association, Abdulaziz Al Salman from the Volleyball Association, Qais Al Dhalei from the Rugby Union, Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi from the Golf Association, Ibrahim Issa Al Zaabi from the Table Tennis Federation, Nasser Muhammad Al Tamimi from the Judo Federation, Muhammad Abdullah Al Murr from the Athletics Association, and Mansour Juma Bu Osaiba from the Cycling Federation.

The women's seat included 3 candidates: Anisa Omar Al Shaddadi from the Handball Federation, Fawzia Mohamed Faridoun from UAE Rugby Federation, and Kholoud Jumaa Al Dhaheri from the Cycling Federation.

Miran indicated that, according to the statutes of the National Olympic Committee, 17 members are electedwho are the president whose seat has already been decided, and 10 members, including 9 members representing collective Olympic sports federations and individual Olympic sports federations, and one member representing non-Olympic sports federations affiliated with international federations recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

Elections will be opened at the first ordinary meeting of the General Assembly based on what is stipulated in the third clause of Article (50) of the articles of association of the National Olympic Committee regarding vacant positions in the Board of Directors that "In the event of a vacancy in one or more positions of the members of the Board of Directors, an election shall be held at the first ordinary meeting of the General Assembly. In all cases the vacant positions shall be filled until the membership of the remaining term of the Board of Directors", after the ineligibility of the candidates was proven.

One female representative (women category) and one or more male or female athletes elected by the Athletes Committee of the National Olympic Committee in accordance with the guidelines of the International Olympic Committee. No more than four members (including at least two women) elected by the General Assembly upon the proposal of the President of the National Olympic Committee.

Miran explained that the committee made sure that the nomination conditions for all applications were valid and correct after receiving them over the period specified for receiving them and before closure of the nomination period. He pointed to the completion of all stages preceding the election process, including the application of the election silence date, which is activated 48 hours before the election date, and then announcing the winning candidates for membership of the National Olympic Committee’s Board of Directors within the work of the next ordinary meeting of the General Assembly on 22nd August.